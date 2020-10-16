Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Topcon stock remained flat at $$10.23 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Topcon has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $227.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.