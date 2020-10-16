Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$88.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$88.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.94.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$1.35 on Thursday, reaching C$84.30. The company had a trading volume of 203,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,234. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$82.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$879.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.6464775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total value of C$1,470,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,099 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,326. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,605 shares of company stock worth $4,400,661.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

