Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Cormark

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE TXP traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.85. 990,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,971. The firm has a market cap of $340.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

