Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 604.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

