Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $9,270,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 604.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 210,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
