Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,523% compared to the typical daily volume of 465 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $88,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

