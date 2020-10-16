Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.60.

TT stock opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

