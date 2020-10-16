Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of TT opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

