TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.55. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 606,748 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on TA. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$437.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.48%.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

