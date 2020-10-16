TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRLXF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BRLXF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 1,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

