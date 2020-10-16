TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$16.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

TSE:RNW traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.87. 313,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.12.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.37%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

