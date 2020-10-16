TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Gap Up to $0.46

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.50. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 300,944 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

