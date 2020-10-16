Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 75.2% in September

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $59.65 on Friday. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

TMICY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trend Micro in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

