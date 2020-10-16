Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 29,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Trevena by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trevena by 116.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

