Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

