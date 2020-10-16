Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.12. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 7,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$1.70 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of $69.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.20.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$187.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

