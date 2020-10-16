TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TriState Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $404.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.97.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 89,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 166.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

