TrueFlip (TFL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $949,448.68 and approximately $647.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00039082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.78 or 0.04765027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046059 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

