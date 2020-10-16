Truist Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Truist restated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $1,580.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,191.95.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,343.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,277.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,068.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 599.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

