Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after buying an additional 1,427,660 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

