Truist Securiti Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA stock opened at $558.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.31. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

