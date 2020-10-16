TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 123.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 87.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $240.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

