TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

