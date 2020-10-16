TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.17.

TTEC traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,283. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TTEC by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

