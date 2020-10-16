TurtleNetwork Price Up 121.5% Over Last 7 Days (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $6,096.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

