Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $360.00 Price Target at FBN Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by FBN Securities from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $325.90 on Monday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,890,780. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

