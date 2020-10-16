Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Twilio stock opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.72 and its 200 day moving average is $206.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

