Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $325.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

