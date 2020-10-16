Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) vs. Clikia (NYSE:CLKA) Financial Survey

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twitter and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.46 billion 10.44 $1.47 billion $1.99 22.94 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Twitter has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 8.25, suggesting that its stock price is 725% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -32.54% -12.17% -8.11% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Twitter and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 4 24 11 0 2.18 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twitter currently has a consensus target price of $35.94, suggesting a potential downside of 21.28%. Given Twitter’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Twitter beats Clikia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp. focuses on private jet charter, aircraft maintenance, aircraft sales and brokerage, and online aircraft parts store businesses. The company was formerly known as MK Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Clikia Corp. in January 2017. Clikia Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

