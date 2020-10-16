UBS Group Begins Coverage on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.29.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after acquiring an additional 580,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,886,000 after acquiring an additional 295,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $147,174,000 after acquiring an additional 174,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 123,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

