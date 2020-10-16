UBS Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

Shares of RHM opened at €72.68 ($85.51) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.26. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €118.30 ($139.18). The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -642.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

