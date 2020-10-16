UBS Group Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIE. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.29 ($149.76).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €109.34 ($128.64) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.16. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

