UBS Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A)

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.44 ($33.46).

G1A opened at €30.15 ($35.47) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.34 and a 200-day moving average of €27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -36.58.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

