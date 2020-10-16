UBS Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €43.75 ($51.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.42. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

