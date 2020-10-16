UBS Group Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.06 ($56.54).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.65 and a 200-day moving average of €35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.