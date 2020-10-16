UBS Group Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.82) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.59 ($66.57).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €53.15 ($62.53) on Tuesday. Krones has a 12-month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12-month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -646.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.76 and its 200-day moving average is €55.25.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

