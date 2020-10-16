UBS Group Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGX. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.18 ($77.86).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €77.70 ($91.41) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.10.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.