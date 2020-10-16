Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,984. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $984.55 million, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

