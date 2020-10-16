Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Bank of America

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 5,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,250. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,157. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

