Unilever’s (ULVR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,250 ($68.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,290 ($69.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,763.18 ($62.23).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,825 ($63.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,710.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,417.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total value of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

