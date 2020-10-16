United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Short Interest Up 215.0% in September

United American Healthcare Corp (OTCMKTS:UAHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UAHC opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. United American Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology.

