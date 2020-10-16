United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Research Coverage Started at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

