United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS.

Shares of UAL opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAL. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

