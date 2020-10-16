United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $190.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of URI opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

