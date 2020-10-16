United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $113.81. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,410. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

