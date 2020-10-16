Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on U. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.09.

U opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

