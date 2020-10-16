Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Unity Software to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.09.

Shares of U opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

