Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on U. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.09.

U stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

