Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.09.

NYSE U opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

