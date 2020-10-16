Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Unity Software to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.09.

Unity Software stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $102.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

