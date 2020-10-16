Universal Electronics Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

UEIC stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $536.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

